The Pa. legislature has new power to overrule Wolf on COVID. The two camps differ on details

After Pennsylvanians approved a constitutional amendment giving the state legislature broad authority to end or change a governor’s disaster declarations, lawmakers are fast-tracking a bill aimed at dismantling many of Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic mitigation efforts.

Republicans have chafed under Wolf’s COVID-19 orders for more than a year, and have tried repeatedly to take back some measure of control. But as they flex their new powers, there are still major disagreements about exactly how far those powers extend.

Because Wolf’s administration has been gradually phasing out the major components of his disaster measures, like business closures, many of the changes that the resolution would make are already moot.

But the GOP-driven resolution could have a significant effect on Wolf’s — or any governor’s — ability to re-implement those measures if the pandemic were to worsen again. And that power, coupled with conflict between GOP lawmakers and the administration over which of the governor’s powers the legislature can now curtail, could set the stage for lawsuits in the future.

What did Wolf’s emergency orders do?

Wolf first issued an emergency declaration due to the pandemic on March 6, 2020. He has repeatedly extended it since — most recently on May 20, two days after voters gave the Republican-controlled legislature power to end it.

At various points throughout the pandemic, he has issued stay-at-home orders, ordered businesses to close, shuttered schools to in-person learning, and mandated that Pennsylvanians wear masks.

There have also been less-visible changes. The emergency declaration gave the administration the ability to enter into no-bid contracts — which are typically quicker than the traditional bidding process governments use, but are also less transparent. Wolf has also halted a slew of regulations, including a requirement that people search for work in order to qualify for jobless benefits.

As COVID-19 cases have subsided and vaccination rates have improved, though, the Wolf administration has rolled back most of its rules.

Business and school closures have ended, and the administration has said it plans to get rid of its remaining occupancy restrictions on Memorial Day. Officials also pledged to reinstate work-search requirements on July 18.