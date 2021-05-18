‘We don’t want chaos in 2022’: Pa. battle over new congressional map stalled over data lag

Pennsylvania lawmakers are getting ready for their once-a-decade redrawing of congressional and state House and Senate maps.

It’s one of the biggest, most contentious responsibilities they have, involving a lot of high-stakes negotiation. And this year, lawmakers are beginning that negotiation blind. Due to pandemic-induced delays, they still don’t have the detailed census data that states need to redraw districts.

“It will be a tight timeline,” said State Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny), who leads his chamber’s caucus.

The last time Costa helmed the Senate Democrats during a redistricting process, in 2011, the states got granular census data in April. These are the numbers that tell them how their populations have shifted, and where they might need to add or subtract a seat in order to keep all the districts relatively equally sized.

This year, lawmakers aren’t expecting the numbers until around mid-August, and they might not be in an easily usable format until September. So while Pennsylvania knows it’s losing a congressional seat because it grew more slowly than other states in the past decade, it’s hard to begin the conversation about which seat it should be cut — a decision that will ultimately be froth with politics.

All of this has led to concerns that the commonwealth’s 2022 primary election — currently scheduled for May 17 — might be too soon. In February, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman told the AP that a delay could well be “something we have to consider.”

Costa is hopeful that a delay won’t be necessary. He’s pushing for lawmakers to start holding hearings even before they get detailed data to work through some of the big questions, including: how compact should districts be? How often it’s acceptable to split municipalities between districts? How many “majority-minority” districts — a concept that dates to the Voting Rights Act — should there be.