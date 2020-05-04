Coronavirus update: N.J. schools to remain closed through June
New Jersey reported 1,621 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 128,269.
Another 45 people died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now lost 7,910 residents to the pandemic.
If accurate, those figures represent a significant decline in cases and deaths from recent days. But Gov. Phil Murphy said they are likely artificially low due to a “network outage” on Sunday that affected how cases were reported.
N.J. schools to remain closed
New Jersey schoolchildren will not return to classrooms this academic year. Instead, remote instruction will continue into June.
“Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a Tweet on Monday announcing the decision.
#BREAKING: ALL SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSED for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year – to protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 4, 2020
For private schools that have academic years that stretch into the summer, Murphy said they would stay with remote learning at least through June 30.
Murphy had previously suggested New Jersey’s nearly 600 public districts — plus charters, religious and other schools — could reopen their doors to students later this year. They have not held in-person classes since March 16.
But that idea faced pushback from parents, teachers and administrators, who said in an April 28 letter to the governor that they needed assurances that health would not be compromised under such a plan.
“The current data do not indicate that we can provide such assurance if schools reopen in the spring,” they wrote in calling for the step that Murphy took Monday.
The group also said that reopening schools presents challenges even more complex than moving students to online instruction.
“These include, but are certainly not limited to, readjusting curriculum, designing remediation for students who may have fallen behind during the closure, and accommodating social distancing,” they said.
In neighboring Pennsylvania, where the number of cases is not nearly so high, Gov. Tom Wolf announced back on April 9 that students would continue remote learning for the rest of the school year.