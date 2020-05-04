Coronavirus update: N.J. schools to remain closed through June

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey reported 1,621 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 128,269.

Another 45 people died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now lost 7,910 residents to the pandemic.

If accurate, those figures represent a significant decline in cases and deaths from recent days. But Gov. Phil Murphy said they are likely artificially low due to a “network outage” on Sunday that affected how cases were reported.