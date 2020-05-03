Coronavirus update: Northeast states will work together to buy supplies, expand testing

Northeast states to work together to buy supplies, expand testing

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are part of a consortium of seven Northeast states that will now work together to buy billions in critical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment and ventilators.

Rather than competing with each other for these supplies, working together will increase each state’s “purchasing power,” said Delaware Gov. John Carney, during a briefing Sunday hosted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also took part.

“This particular initiative … is so incredibly important for a small state like ours,” Carney said.

“If we’re going head-to-head with New York, we’re not going to get it,” the governor added. “If we’re along shoulder-to-shoulder with you and with Gov. Murphy and Gov. Wolf, we have a good chance of getting a better price and getting the product that we need.”

The governors said working together will make them more competitive in the international marketplace, and that they also plan to tap local manufacturers in those states.

Wolf said it will also allow the states involved to expand their testing capacity, which is critical to another initiative the consortium is working on: evaluating how and when to lift business restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

“We really need to work together to build the capacity to test or we’re not going to be able to give our citizens the confidence they need to go back to work,” he said. “They’re not going to have the confidence we need them to have to go back to school or go back to the store or go back to worship.”

New website for Philly food and meal sites

Philadelphia has launched a new “food finder” website where residents can search for sites offering food and meals. The website is available in six languages and features an interactive map of food pantries, meal sites for students and seniors, as well as places offering outdoor meals. To check it out, visit phila.gov/food.