This weekend, a three-day online music festival will bring together Philadelphians who in real life would likely never be in the same room.

Love From Philly will feature at least 75 performers, all streaming from their homes or personal studios, with music ranging from jazz to rock to hip-hop to pop.

Here’s just a sample: John Oates, Christian McBride, Freeway, Kevin Eubanks, The Districts, Schooly D, Odean Pope, Kurt Vile, Joey DeFrancesco, Low Cut Connie. The list goes on and on.

The acts are roughly divided into three groups, over three days:

Friday, May 1, is billed as “Busking on Broad” with a mix of up-and-coming acts (Ill Doots, Ali Awan) and longtime classics (Soul Survivors).

Saturday, May 2, is “Jazz Fest” with heavy hitters like McBride and Pope, and collaborations such as rapper Chill Moody performing with trumpeter Matt Cappy.

Sunday, May 3, is “Sounds of Philadelphia” featuring members from bands like Dr. Dog, The Hooters, Low Cut Connie, Man Man, and Hoots and Hellmouth.

Love From Philly even has its own theme song, written by G. Love. It’s simple (“La la la la la, that’s Philly love.”) but sweet.

The festival is free, with a request for donations. Funds will benefit 30 Amp Circuit, which distributes grants to individual musicians unable to earn a living during the pandemic shutdown.