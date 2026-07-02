Fourth of July celebrations, Paul Simon, ‘The Sound of America’ Culture Fest, Molly Tuttle and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Delaware

DE 250 Celebration

Where : The Riverfront, Wilmington, Del.

: The Riverfront, Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, July 4, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, July 4, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free

Wilmington’s free waterfront semiquincentennial celebration combines history, culture and community along Wilmington’s Christina River. From live music across three stages, including performances by the Delaware Symphony Orchestra and local faves, to family-friendly attractions including mini golf and hot-air balloon rides, the event is festive and immersive. Guests can explore local artisans in the Delaware Made Village, tour the historic Kalmar Nyckel, enjoy food and drinks from Riverfront restaurants and beer gardens, and take in special tributes to the state’s role in America’s story, leading up to a fireworks finale set to live orchestral music.

New Jersey

Borough Block Party & Drone Show

Where : Downtown Haddonfield

: Downtown Haddonfield When : Friday, July 3, 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

: Friday, July 3, 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Downtown Haddonfield hosts a free holiday celebration that transforms Kings Highway into a community festival. The day kicks off with a parade in the morning before rolling into a block party at night with live music, food trucks, games and shopping in the borough’s historic downtown. As part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebration, the traditional fireworks are traded for a choreographed drone show blending technology and patriotism for a unique holiday event.

Special Events

The best of the July Fourth holiday weekend

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, July 5

: Through Sunday, July 5 How much: Free, various prices

This Fourth of July weekend should go down in Philadelphia’s already rich history. Queen Latifah, Christina Aguilera, Idina Menzel, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith, Kathy Sledge, and Seal will all be onstage for the big bash celebrating America’s 250th birthday. And there’s a picnic, parades and other special events. You can find the local full calendar at Welcome America and the national calendar at America250. Here are our highlights for the holiday weekend. Please note: The All-American Block Party has been cancelled.

Arts and culture

‘Franklin! The Sound of America’

Philly is certainly the best place for the world premiere of an original rock opera that reimagines the life of Benjamin Franklin. Staged at FringeArts as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, the production follows Franklin’s journey from runaway to global icon, blending real-life history with music, romance and political intrigue.

The five-week run is led by Philly native and Temple grad Kohl Pilgrim, a self-professed history buff who embodies the newly crafted version of Franklin’s story. The unique finale takes the audience from the stage to the streets on a walking tour near where Franklin lived and died.

‘Clue: A Walking Mystery’

Where : Multiple locations, starting at the Kimmel Center

: Multiple locations, starting at the Kimmel Center When : Through Sunday, July 5

: Through Sunday, July 5 How much: $53

We can safely say, this is not your grandfather’s Clue. The popular board game turns into an immersive production where theatergoers, instead of sitting passively watching actors on a stage, are sent out on missions to figure out who did what to whom. In this version, Tudor Mansion has been sold and its contents scattered around the city. But there’s still a murder, and attendees have to follow the evidence to find the killer. Think upscale mystery play and you have the gist of this unusual night out.

First Bank of the United States Museum Festival

Where : 120 S. Third St.

: 120 S. Third St. When : Saturday, July 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: Saturday, July 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. How much: Free

You’ve seen “Hamilton” right? Well, this is where he made history. The reopening of the First Bank of the United States brings new access to a cornerstone of early American financial policy. Originally established in 1791 as part of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton’s vision to stabilize the young nation’s economy and manage federal debt, it was the first national bank in the country. The building, part of Independence National Historical Park, has been closed to the public for decades, but now visitors can now experience its newly restored interior and exhibitions featuring rare financial documents, historical artifacts and interpretive displays that examine the economic debates of the era. Read more on the reopening from billypenn.com.

Culture Fest

Where : Liberty Point, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Liberty Point, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, July 5, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, July 5, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $33.85

The festival brings together people from the African diaspora for a day of music, fun, food and community. It’s taking over the massive Liberty Point restaurant, which boasts over 28,000 square feet over multiple levels with five bars. Kabila Events, the organizers behind Liberty Fest, also puts on the perennially sold-out annual Black Wine Festival, so expect a highly Instagrammable experience.

SurREAL World: Film Festival for the Terminally Weird

Where : Tattooed Mom, 530 South St.

: Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. When : Sunday, July 5, 3 p.m.

: Sunday, July 5, 3 p.m. How much: Free

One thing about being weird in Philly is that you can always find your people. On Sunday, they’ll gather at this afternoon showcase of the strange and surreal, with a lineup of short films from Philly creatives, paired with stand-up from comedian Alyssa Al-Dookhi and a panel discussion. Laura Ornella and Liz Weist are the co-hosts.

Kids

Dino-Mite Summer

Here’s something for the kids to do throughout the summer as the museum turns into a hands-on science playground that blends education and entertainment. Interactive highlights like “The Big Dig,” where young visitors can unearth and identify dinosaur fossils, along with live animal encounters, expert scientific conversations and immersive exhibits exploring everything from biodiversity to evolution, are part of the offering. Inspire a budding paleontologist while they’re still young enough to absorb the information.

Sports

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: Liberty Brawl

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Friday, July 3, 8 p.m.

: Friday, July 3, 8 p.m. How much: $104 and up

Let’s get ready to rumble, and we mean really, really rumble. This championship pits bare-knuckled challengers with great nicknames against each other to determine two titles – men’s middleweight and women’s strawweight – along with a men’s middleweight showcase and a middleweight bout. The main event pits Austin “No Doubt” Trout against U.K. pugilist Ben “The Bomber” Bonner. With names like that, you know they’re putting on a show. Pro tip: The show is billed as family-friendly and all ages are welcome, but make sure you’re clear on your kids’ comfort level.

Comedy

Fifty First Jokes About America

The concept is simple: 50 comedians tell 50 jokes using the 250 years of American history we’re celebrating this weekend. That’s certainly a wealth of material to draw from. Peggy O’Leary hosts. We should remind you that 25 cents of every ticket sold for most, not all events, goes to Comedy Gives Back, a charitable organization that supports comedians in need. Hey, it adds up.

Music

Molly Tuttle & Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Where : Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. (moved from Heuser Park)

: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. (moved from Heuser Park) When : Thursday, July 2, 6 p.m.

: Thursday, July 2, 6 p.m. How much: $62.10

Molly Tuttle and Daniel Donato roll into the Philly area with a guitar-driven show that’s as much of a jam session as it is a concert. Though it’s part of the Concerts Under the Stars series at Heuser Park, the concert moves indoors to Ardmore Music Hall. The duo is on a co-headlining summer tour that added festival stops extending into the fall. Donato continues to build with his 2025 album “Horizons” and his psychedelic “cosmic country” sound, while Tuttle has already racked up two Grammy wins in the bluegrass genre. Together, they bridge bluegrass, rock and Americana as an integral part of a roots music renaissance.

Prince Tribute feat Johnie Jupiter’s Controversy – Celebrating “Kiss” 40th Anniversary

Forty years ago, Prince and The Revolution released “Kiss,” which became one of his biggest hits, winning him a Grammy for best R&B performance with duo or group. Prince tribute band Johnie Jupiter‘s Controversy head to City Winery to recreate Prince’s legendary stage shows while celebrating the song’s longevity.

Paul Simon: A Quiet Celebration Tour

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Sunday, July 5, 8 p.m.

: Sunday, July 5, 8 p.m. How much: $58 and up

After taking a break due to hearing loss, Paul Simon is back on the road at age 84 on the aptly titled A Quiet Celebration tour. The show is split into two segments: he’ll play his critically-acclaimed, continuous track 2023 album “Seven Psalms” in its entirety, then launch into a rendering of newly arranged versions of his extensive catalogue of folk/rock classics. He’s at The Mann on Sunday night.