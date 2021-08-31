N.J. coronavirus update: Mask mandates ‘not a polite suggestion,’ Murphy tells schools

New Jersey officials are trying to give any skeptical school administrators few excuses for avoiding the state’s mask and vaccine mandates.

Officials announced the mask rule earlier this month, and last week said all school staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or be subject to weekly testing. Some parents have filed a lawsuit over the mandates, but Gov. Phil Murphy says it’s not negotiable.

The policies, he said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing Monday, are “not a polite suggestion.”

“We do not and will not take lightly to any district or any school that tries to finagle their way out of their responsibility for protecting public health,” he said.