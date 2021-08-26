Pennsylvania schools making plans to spend pandemic windfall

Pennsylvania school leaders are figuring out how to use billions in federal coronavirus relief, a flood of cash that can help lower class sizes, underwrite construction projects, and assist children in catching up after a year and a half of educational disruption.

“It’s a game changer for us,” said Brian Polito, superintendent of Erie City Schools, which recently finished a three-year process of long-term planning, including projected facilities upgrades. “This is really helping us jump start those plans and put them in motion.”

Erie, with more than 10,000 students, received the state’s fifth-largest allocation, more than $97 million, or some $9,300 per student.

The district plans to cut elementary school class sizes from about 25 to 20 or fewer, expand summer enrichment programs, provide more tutoring and grow a pilot program that has placed “blended case managers” — essentially social workers — inside five schools.

Erie also plans to spend about $47 million to upgrade buildings and other infrastructure. “Getting all that work done in just a few years is going to be a challenge,” Polito said.

Since March 2020, the federal government has provided $190 billion in pandemic aid to schools — including nearly $7 billion for Pennsylvania — an amount that is more than four times what the U.S. Education Department spends on K-12 schools in a typical year. The Associated Press, relying on data published or provided by states and the federal government, tallied how much money was granted to nearly every school district in the country.