Pa. officials revoked business waivers the night before publishing list of recipients

This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Late in the evening last Thursday, Tiffany Kuhn was at her home outside Harrisburg reading an e-book on her cell phone when a notification popped up that she had an email from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

When she opened her inbox, Kuhn said her blood pressure “went through the roof.” The letter from the administration, sent at 9:30 p.m., informed her that the waiver she had received six weeks earlier to operate her mobile notary business during the pandemic had suddenly, and without explanation, been rescinded.

“Imagine my surprise,” said Kuhn, who had taken special precautions, including wearing gloves and a mask when meeting with clients, since she received a waiver on March 23. That was four days after Wolf announced that all but “life-sustaining” businesses had to close because of the coronavirus unless they received an exemption.

“My first thought was, someone turned on me,” said Kuhn, who suspected a competitor may have complained.

Kuhn’s waiver was revoked by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which has overseen the much-criticized process of awarding exemptions to thousands of companies across Pennsylvania that applied for the right to remain open despite Wolf’s business shutdown order.