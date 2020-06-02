The vote goes on in Philly: Polling places in uncertain times

Philadelphia had been preparing for a primary election during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, urging people to vote by mail and consolidating polling places into central locations.

So, for example, the Boone School in the Sharswood neighborhood will host 17 voting districts in the 29th Ward. The Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City’s 5th Ward will host 18 districts.

But the situation has become more complicated as protests have broken out all over the city. Mayor Jim Kenney asked Gov. Tom Wolf for assistance from the state. The Pennsylvania Department of State and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will assist Philadelphia police and its Board of Elections in ensuring a safe and fair election.

Kenney, like county election officials across the state, asked Wolf to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots. Monday afternoon, the governor issued an executive order that will allow voters to return their ballots by 8 p.m. June 9.

In Philadelphia, should a curfew once again be put in place Tuesday, it will not affect voting. If you are in line to vote by 8 p.m., when the polls officially close, you will be able to vote.

However, you should have a plan before you leave your home, officials urge.