Tensions were flaring between protesters and police on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia when Councilmember Jamie Gauthier entered the scene Sunday evening.

“They were peaceful protesters, but they really wanted to have a conversation,” said Gauthier, who was talking to a group of young people in the middle of the street. “They were interested in talking about their concerns around police violence and police brutality … and they were refusing to leave because they didn’t think that they would be heard after that moment.”

Gauthier pulled out her cell phone and eventually got Mayor Jim Kenney on the speaker. “This is Kenney?” one young man said. “Yo, dawg!” After Kenney promised to meet with the protesters later this week, they started to disperse, at least for a while.

As the city scrambled to respond to the anger and destruction unleashed during the weekend over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis, Gauthier and her colleagues on the council were pulled into a series of ad-hoc damage control and stabilization efforts.

On Saturday morning, they had been immersed in negotiating the details of an austerity budget that will slash city services, and trying to counsel business owners eager to reopen after the devastating COVID-19 shutdown. By that evening, they were trying to understand the constantly changing chaos on the streets and find ways to help.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said she had been with Gauthier and protesters at 51st and Market on Sunday morning until police tear-gassed the block. A house fire on her block in Wynnefield then drew her home to check on her kids. Monday morning, she was up early, phoning her colleagues and keeping in touch with the city administration.

Later, she joined Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Gauthier, Council President Darrell Clarke, Councilmembers Curtis Jones and Derek Green, and several other elected officials on 52nd Street in visiting the Lowe’s and ShopRite stores at ParkWest Town Center that were badly damaged and looted. People were still looting when the group arrived, she said.

More than 100 volunteers helped clean up the shopping center, Richardson said, and she spent hours talking to residents about the hopelessness over injustice and poverty that led to the weekend’s protests and turmoil.

“We have to have those conversations. I didn’t care how long it took today,” the first-term Councilmember said. “I stayed out and talked to whoever wanted to talk. Some people just need a listening ear. We have to understand that people are frustrated, and we have to do all that we can for them.”