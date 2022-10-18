The September collections reports shows overall Philly revenue was up compared to a year ago, but some economic indicators show cause for concern.

Tax collections are up 8% in September compared to a year ago, but critical indicators like sales tax and beverage tax have dropped.

“When you see the sales tax dip you can correlate that to inflation because people are paying more for necessary items so there will be less to buy things they don’t need at this time,” said Harvey Rice, who heads up the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority.

The city collected approximately $230.2 million in General Fund tax revenue in September compared to $213.6 million in September of FY2022, an increase of or 7.7% according to preliminary collections figures.

The real estate transfer tax is also down in the city. “With interest rates increasing we’ve noticed that sales of homes are starting to dip a little bit,” Rice said.