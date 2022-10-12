Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

In an effort to help keep teens in Philadelphia safe, City Council is moving ahead with a bill to extend the summertime curfew permanently.

Council’s Committee on Public Safety approved keeping the curfew at 9:30 p.m. for those 13 and under and 10 p.m. for those 14 and up. Before this summer, the 10 p.m. limit only applied to kids as old as 15.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said keeping young people inside late at night is key to keeping them safe. “We are utilizing another tool in our toolbox, to seek to help our young people in addition to the further expansion of the community evening resources centers,” she said.