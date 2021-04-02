Supporting West Philly Entrepreneurs

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Autism Delaware prepares for their annual Walk for Autism, a highly anticipated gathering among families who have been quarantining for over a year. Then, Shirley meets a young author inspiring other kids to love themselves with her new activity book. Next, find out how your children’s increased screen time during the pandemic is impacting their development. We’ll head to the Enterprise Center, a beacon of hope for many West Philadelphia business-owners, and then learn a few tips about the best way to travel alone this year from travel coach, Catherine Smith. Plus, don’t miss your chance to rent a bike this summer for less than a tank of gas at the Collingswood Bike Share!