Warehouse construction starts soon at demolished South Philly refinery

The South Philly site of what was once the largest and oldest oil refinery complex on the East Coast is now 1,300 acres of mostly dirt, scrubby vegetation, and lingering equipment used in the ongoing cleanup of the site.

In the coming months, more than 1 million square feet of warehousing space is expected to rise on the former PES refinery site along the Schuylkill River. By the end of 2024, the first building at The Bellwether District could be standing, officials said.

“This is much more than just a development project for us at Hilco,” said John Chen, president and chief operating officer of Hilco Global, during a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site on Monday. “This is a generational opportunity to affect meaningful and significant change and to uplift a community.”

Long operated by gasoline giant Sunoco and employer for over 1,000 workers — hundreds of whom were unionized with the United Steelworkers — the refinery was sold to Philadelphia Energy Solutions, or PES, in 2012.

The refinery shut down in 2019, after a massive fire and explosion.

Chicago-based Hilco Redevelopment Partners bought the site out of bankruptcy for $225 million the next year. The company has been demolishing the refinery’s tangle of pipes, tanks, and buildings ahead of schedule — and Monday, officially kicked off vertical construction on the southern portion of the site.

Hilco Development Partners plan to develop a 750-acre industrial and logistics complex on the southern part of the site and a 250-acre “Innovation Campus” on the northern portion. The company has mentioned likely uses including cold storage, last-mile delivery facilities, regional logistics, light manufacturing, and research and development, focused, for example, on pharmaceuticals.

“We’re building a … state-of-the-art industrial facility that will be LEED certified, able to handle the modern economy,” CEO Roberto Perez told WHYY News Monday.

The first building, part of the industrial campus, could be complete by the end of 2024, company representatives said during a public meeting last month. Site preparations for the Innovation Campus are set to start early next year, with vertical construction beginning in early 2025.