Philadelphians interested in the transformation of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery will converge in South Philadelphia Saturday, for a day-long ‘Healing Land & Repairing Harm’ summit hosted by the activist group Philly Thrive.

“There has not been a space thus far where all the different people who have a stake, who have a hand in this redevelopment have actually been able to get together, to learn together, to discuss and strategize, argue and debate,” said R Merriman-Goldring, an organizer and communications coordinator with Philly Thrive.

Saturday’s event, with interactive workshops on topics from gentrification to environmental clean-up, aims to be that space.

The Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery, once the largest oil refinery on the East Coast, closed after a massive explosion in 2019. Located between largely Black, working-class neighborhoods in South and Southwest Philly, it was the single biggest source of unhealthy particulate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the city when operating. Many neighbors attribute health problems like asthma and cancer that have plagued their friends and families to the refinery’s pollution.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners bought the 1,000-acre former refinery and associated petroleum tank farm in 2020, and since then, have developed plans to transform the former refinery into a warehousing and logistics hub and life sciences campus. As of late last year, demolition of the site was mostly done. Cleanup is ongoing.

The company has promised to be a better neighbor than the refinery was, and holds periodic virtual public meetings to update residents on the redevelopment process — which activists have criticized as not interactive enough.