Former Mayor Michael Nutter has endorsed Rebecca Rhynhart in Philadelphia’s upcoming election.

Rhynhart and Nutter have a longstanding relationship. In 2008, he appointed her city treasurer in his administration before taking on the role of budget director. Rhynhart also briefly worked as chief administration officer under Mayor Jim Kenney before being elected to city controller in 2018.

In an interview with WHYY News, Nutter described Rhynhart as a “very smart person” who “pays attention to details.”

“Her background and experience of Wall Street and with the rating agencies is just the kind of experience we were looking for,” Nutter said. “But I think more than that, it also is clear that Rebecca cares about public service.”