Who will decide the future of the South Philly refinery?

The meeting was the first of four intended to help the city gather input and information on the closure of the refinery, its impacts and possible future uses for the site. The city will issue a report with recommendations by fall. But the city’s managing director Brian Abernathy, who co-chairs the advisory group, stressed the city has limited authority when it comes to private property such as the PES site.

“I don’t want anyone to leave the room and say that this report, or this committee, or the city is going to dictate exactly what happens at PES. We do think we have some significant influence and we hope to use that influence,” Abernathy said.

Abernathy said changing the zoning of the site won’t prevent a new refinery from operating there.

“Right now the zoning would permit heavy industrial use,” Abernathy said. “Even if we change the zoning tomorrow, and another refinery came in to purchase it, as long as that refinery had been in use within the last year, that use would still be permitted going forward.”

Refineries have operated at the site since 1866, contaminating soil and groundwater with petroleum hydrocarbons that have negative effects on human health.

The former owner Sunoco, now Energy Transfer, has been remediating the site, monitored by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, since 2003. But experts have questioned the process because it did not include legally required public input and because the standards used for the cleanup are only appropriate if the site becomes another refinery.

Some residents asked the advisory group for the city to take over the land by eminent domain. Abernathy said it would be difficult and pricey, but did not outright discard the idea.

Cause of fire still unknown

Out of the 26 members of the advisory group, only 16 showed up. The group includes government officials, environmental and academic experts, labor representatives, refinery employees, business executives, and community members. But residents and environmentalists said the group lacks experts in public health, environmental remediation, and environmental justice. More neighbors should be on the panel too, they said. Irene Russell, president of the Friends of Stinger Square and a member of Philly Thrive, was the only one invited to the panel.

“It is unacceptable that residents from the many diverse neighborhoods from Southwest and West Philadelphia, directly impacted by PES, are not represented,” resident Mark Clincy said.

Members of the public also recommended the city hire a consultant to ensure robust public engagement and more outreach. The meeting was attended by about 80 people. Abernathy said additions to the group and further outreach will be considered.

In July, experts questioned the city’s air monitoring system during a hearing before state lawmakers. Pennsylvania state Sen. Anthony Williams told the advisory group he wants the issue to be discussed in future sessions, as well as the removal of hydrofluoric acid, a highly toxic chemical.

PES is planning to neutralize tens of thousands of barrels of HF still present in the facility. City officials said it will happen “anytime now” and that neighbors were still at risk until the operation was completed successfully.

The causes of the refinery fire explosion are still unknown. The city’s Police Department and the Office of Emergency Management are conducting on-site investigations, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Environmental Protection Agency, the federal Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The advisory group committees will hold four other public meetings focusing on the community (Aug. 20), labor (Aug. 21), the environment (Aug. 27), and business (Sept. 9) at Preparatory Charter School in Point Breeze. Residents can also provide written comments. The city created a special website with details of the process coming forward.