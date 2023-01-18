In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others

Annual membership costs $147 and provides access to the platform’s entire catalog, which includes more than a dozen videos, as well as the ability to confer with Miraglilo. Each video is approximately 10 to 15 minutes long.

For an additional fee, members can hire Miraglilo to consult on their project. She’s currently helping two women renovate and sell some of their first investment properties.

And while Miraglilo launched Girlbuild with women in mind, she said men are more than welcome.

“I’m not bashing any man. I’ve learned from some of the best men in the industry. My mentor was a man,” she said.

Miraglilo traces her company’s roots to 2000, when she was a single mom buying her first home in East Falls. This after she spent years as a professional model — here and abroad.

At the time, Miraglilo had never renovated a property. But she had an eye for design and got to work.

Her mother and others thought she might be making a mistake.

“I made some mistakes, but the beauty of it: I was able to make them on my own,” she said. “Eventually I got it right, I taught myself, I did my own DIY projects.”

That led to a fledgling business after people saw the work she did in her home and wanted the same treatment in theirs. Fast forward to the present, and Miraglilo now works in the industry full time — both on her own and with her husband.

Working with investors, the couple buys single-family homes, then renovates and sells them. Miraglilo designs and prepares the properties to be renovated. Her husband, a general contractor, makes Miraglilo’s designs come to life.

To date, they’ve fixed and flipped more than 60 homes. Most of their projects are in the Philadelphia region.

“We’ve had maybe eight properties going on at the same time,” said Miraglilo.

It’s a far cry from a photoshoot in Italy, but Miraglilo said she isn’t surprised she’s become a permanent fixture in the construction industry.

“I kind of had an inclination,” she said with a laugh. “I was always one to do everything on my own. I never waited for anyone.”

That can-do attitude is a big reason why New Yorker Matasa Williams cold-called Miraglilo early last year.