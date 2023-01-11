Under an agreement covering both complaints, Pro-Managed has agreed to advertise that it accepts housing vouchers at all of their rental properties, including nearly 80 in Philadelphia.

The New Jersey-based company also agreed to receive training from the Equality Center on local and federal housing law.

“The widespread barriers and bias faced by Housing Choice Voucher holders deepens Philadelphia’s affordable housing crisis,” said Sari Bernstein, a staff attorney with Public Interest Law Center, in a joint statement. “Pro-Managed should be commended for taking meaningful and prompt action to comply with the letter and spirit of local and federal fair housing laws, and for providing greater opportunities for Philadelphia renters who receive housing assistance.”

A representative added that Pro-Managed “never intended to exclude our neighbors from the affordable housing they deserve.”

“The intervention of the HEC allowed us to improve our policies and reminded us of the importance of continued education and training. We’re happy to accept Housing Choice Vouchers for all of our properties and are excited to continue welcoming families to their new homes.”