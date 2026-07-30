West Oak Lane renters could receive cash refunds under new class-action settlement

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Tenants at Bentley Manor in West Oak Lane are celebrating.

A Philadelphia judge granted preliminary approval this week to a class-action settlement residents reached with Odin Properties over illegal rent collection.

If given final approval, Odin would be required to provide roughly $142,000 in relief.

More than half of the money would go directly to the building’s tenants in the form of cash refunds, according to court documents. The company would also have to forgive nearly $67,000 in unpaid rent and associated fees or interest.

“We all deserve a safe place to live, no matter who we are,” said Dawn Colbourne, a Bentley Manor tenant and named plaintiff, in a statement. “This agreement is a step forward in making sure that happens, and I’m glad that we’re taking this step together.”

The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed last March against Odin and two related entities. In it, tenants alleged that Odin demanded and collected rent from tenants at Bentley Manor for months despite city inspectors finding the 71-unit building to be an “unsafe structure.” The dangerous conditions included “loose and missing bricks” and a “leaning parapet” on the roof, according to the suit.

City and state law requires landlords to keep their properties safe and habitable. In Philadelphia, violators are barred from collecting rent until the property is compliant.