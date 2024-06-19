He’s considered moving but can’t afford to. His monthly disability checks are his only reliable source of income. And they’re barely enough to cover his rent, which has gone up each of the last three years.

“They don’t treat us like we’re equals — like we’re human,” said Oney. “They need to be taught a lesson they’ll never forget.”

A spokesperson for Odin Properties did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Renters United and OnePA delivered a petition to Odin’s corporate office that calls on the company to “make immediate repairs to protect the lives, dignity and wellbeing of their tenants.”

The petition, signed by more than 450 renters, also demands that Odin freeze rents and evictions at all properties until repairs are made; provide rent rebates to all tenants living with “habitability violations”; refrain from retaliation or hostile treatment; and meet face to face with impacted tenants.

Organizers say the petition has led to repairs for nearly 30 tenants, as well as a sit-down last week with Odin CEO Philip Balderston. They say Balderston has committed to many of the group’s demands, including annual city inspections, weekly pest control and regular meetings with tenants. The company has also agreed to provide rent rebates for certain tenants, fix broken elevators and create a maintenance hotline.