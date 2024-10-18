Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Council agreed to extend state and local tax breaks for the developer building warehouses at the site of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery.

Council unanimously passed a 10-year extension of the Keystone Opportunity Zones covering the 1,300-acre property along the Schuylkill River in South and Southwest Philly. The site, now mostly vacant, once housed the largest oil refinery on the East Coast, which closed after a fire and series of explosions in 2019.

The developer argues it needs the tax exemptions, which currently expire in 2033, to stretch through 2043 to attract tenants to the Bellwether District, a planned complex of over a dozen warehouses and several buildings intended for life sciences manufacturing, research and development. The first two warehouses are under construction, while the life sciences campus is in the site preparation phase.

“[The zone] currently expires before many of the companies that would be locating at the Bellwether District and creating jobs in Philadelphia would be able to realize meaningful benefits,” said Amelia Chassé Alcivar, executive vice president of corporate affairs with HRP Group, the site owner. “Securing this extension is vital to ensure that … we can attract those companies.”