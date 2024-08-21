Bartram’s Garden resumes fishing over a month after toxic chemical leaked onto trail
After over a month of waiting, fishing activities have resumed at Bartram’s Garden. But a portion of the trail remains closed.
Fishing activities at Bartram’s Garden have resumed more than a month after contamination from a former industrial site leaked onto a portion of the garden’s trail.
In April, a hiker discovered a green substance while walking his dogs on the trail along the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia. The substance was later determined to be hexavalent chromium, used in a number of industrial products.
In mid-July, Bartram’s Garden closed a 500-foot section of the trail, near the entrance at 51st and Lindbergh Boulevard, and suspended all boating and fishing activities.
Bartram’s Garden resumed fishing activities for visitors on Wednesday, after independent testing confirmed the water is not contaminated, said executive director Maitreyi Roy.
“We have taken all the precautions to clean everything,” Roy said. “This is a chance for families and first time anglers to come out, because they don’t have to get their own license … We carry the license, we have fishing rods and bait and basic instructions for you … You’ll be greeted by our staff and volunteers who are eager to get back out onto the water and start all these programs again.”
State and city agencies said the spill doesn’t pose a serious threat to the general public. However, a portion of the trail remains closed, and fishing is not permitted in that particular area.
Roy said the trail will remain closed until they’re confident current owners of the former industrial site have effectively contained the chemicals. Bartram’s Garden is also working with state agencies to coordinate additional soil testing on site.
Independent testing detected remnants of the contamination in additional areas of Bartram’s property, including where equipment was stored. However, the levels of contamination were below OSHA standards, Roy said. Fishing equipment has been professionally cleaned, she said.
Boating and biking will resume once equipment for those programs are cleaned.
