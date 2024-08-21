From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Fishing activities at Bartram’s Garden have resumed more than a month after contamination from a former industrial site leaked onto a portion of the garden’s trail.

In April, a hiker discovered a green substance while walking his dogs on the trail along the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia. The substance was later determined to be hexavalent chromium, used in a number of industrial products.

In mid-July, Bartram’s Garden closed a 500-foot section of the trail, near the entrance at 51st and Lindbergh Boulevard, and suspended all boating and fishing activities.

Bartram’s Garden resumed fishing activities for visitors on Wednesday, after independent testing confirmed the water is not contaminated, said executive director Maitreyi Roy.

“We have taken all the precautions to clean everything,” Roy said. “This is a chance for families and first time anglers to come out, because they don’t have to get their own license … We carry the license, we have fishing rods and bait and basic instructions for you … You’ll be greeted by our staff and volunteers who are eager to get back out onto the water and start all these programs again.”