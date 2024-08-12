Are there any public health hazards?

There is no threat to public drinking water, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. Drinking water intakes are located much further upriver. The Philadelphia Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit also inspected the trail and found no threats to air quality or toxic runoff.

Visitors walking, running or riding a bike on the trail through the area are at “very low risk” for exposure, environmental and health officials said. Exposure to chromium can be reduced by washing hands or exposed skin thoroughly with soap and water to remove soil residue.

While long-term chronic exposure to hexavalent chromium can be hazardous, it is unlikely that short-term exposure to chromium at low to moderate levels will result in severe health effects, officials said.

Why is the trail still closed?

Bartram’s Garden has conducted independent testing on its property. Results returned last week determined additional low levels of contamination elsewhere on the property, including in areas where equipment is stored.

Bartram’s staff want the property’s indoor spaces and equipment professionally cleaned before resuming biking and boating activities.

Prior to reopening the trail, Bartram’s staff say they need to feel assured there’s no recurring contamination, and that the chemicals have been contained.

“Particularly thinking about the safety of our staff who are planting or gardening in the area, who might be getting further down into the soil,” said spokeswoman Caroline Winschel.

“And, thinking about the programs that we have that go up and down the trail — just so that we’re making sure that once that’s open, that people don’t have to worry that they’re picking something up on their shoes, or their bicycle, that they would feel concerned about bringing home, or bringing into their personal space.”

Winschel said Bartram’s has not been in contact with the site’s owner. Bartram’s is waiting on DEP to answer additional questions about groundwater and soil safety, she said.

Were the site owners issued any violations?

On July 18, DEP issued the site owners three violations: failure to comply with DEP regulations or the Clean Streams Law; failure to take necessary measures to prevent pollutants from reaching waters of the commonwealth; and failure to implement and/or maintain E&S BMPs for earth disturbance.

According to the inspection report, there was a gap under the site’s filter sock (a type of barrier) where stormwater eroded the soils beneath, therefore “failing to fully function to filter stormwater.”

Sediment was carried off-site, across a paved trail and “deposited at an outlet in a curb leading directly to the Schuylkill River.” Inspectors also discovered a large trench on-site with steep slopes without a safety fence.

Several days later, the agency noted erosion and sediment control improvements.

On Aug. 8, DEP conducted an unannounced site inspection and cited the property owner for failure to stabilize the large stockpile of dirt on the site.

Kevin Feeley, a spokesman for the site owners, said the company has addressed the issues outlined in the inspection.

“We believe that we are having success in containing and addressing this problem. And our goal is to address it, ensure that it doesn’t happen again in the future,” he said. “These are guys who want to put the land back into productive use. They’re interested in doing whatever they have to do to ensure that the site is cleaned up, and in accordance with all environmental standards.”

What is the site’s history?

The site is a former petroleum tank farm that’s now enrolled in the voluntary Act Two brownfield cleanup program with the state.

Alliance 51st LLC purchased the property in 2021, and in 2022, agreed to remediate contamination associated with the former use of the property as a fuel oil terminal between 1951 and 2021 by Allied Oil, Hess Oil & Chemical, Plains Products Terminals and PBF Logistics.

Among the contaminants detected on the site were benzene, trimethylbenzene and lead. Alliance’s remediation plan includes capping the contamination, and the company plans to build a warehouse distribution center on the site.