Pa. officials criticized over response to Bartram’s Garden chemical spill
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating potential chromium compounds that leaked onto a portion of Bartram’s Mile Trail.
Philadelphia city officials are criticizing Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection for failing to alert the public about a chemical leak near Bartram’s Garden, located along the Schuylkill River.
Bartram’s staff said a visitor alerted them Monday to a concerning substance along Bartram’s Mile Trail, which lies along the banks of the Schuylkill River. The hiker had notified DEP about the potential chemical spill in April, however.
The agency believes the chemicals found on the trail are chromium compounds leaking from former industrial properties north of the community boathouse, according to Maitreyi Roy, Bartram’s executive director.
City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said she is “appalled” that DEP didn’t notify Bartram’s Garden staff, the public or city officials, earlier. She is urging the agency to test the contaminants on the trail, remediate the area and explain the lack of notification.
“It’s the job of the government to protect residents from environmental risk,” Gauthier said. “And, the Bartram’s trail is pretty highly used. There are people out there every single day. And if there’s a potentially dangerous substance that has leaked into an area that the public uses, the public needs to be aware of that, so that they can refrain from using it and protect themselves.”
Bartram’s Garden is located in Kingsessing, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Southwest Philadelphia that has historically faced a number of environmental justice concerns.
DEP did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear how much of the chemical spilled, as well as the amount, if any, that reached the river. However, Gauthier said she was informed there is no threat to public drinking water. Drinking water intakes are located much further upriver.
According to OSHA, chromium VI (hexavalent) is known to cause cancer and targets the respiratory system, kidneys, liver, skin and eyes. Chromium III is an essential trace element in humans, but chronic exposure may be harmful. The chemical is used in a number of industrial products including inks, paints, dyes, wood preservatives and metal finishing.
Bartram’s Garden has since closed about 500 feet of the trail, near the entrance at 51st and Lindbergh Boulevard, and have asked visitors to avoid boating or paddling on the lower Schuylkill River until further notice.
Roy said she’s waiting to hear more from officials about the investigation and how to advise the public.
“We were very concerned, and hope we can get the attention we need to address its remediation, and to address any public health issues that might be emerging,” she said.
