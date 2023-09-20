From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A $25 million overhaul of the Kingsessing Recreation Center is now underway. When it’s finished, the facility will have a new artificial turf athletic field and other major upgrades including a new heating and air conditioning system along with accessibility upgrades to the historic facility.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier grew up down the street from the center and said it’s a neighborhood hub.

“No rebuild site in my councilmatic district is more beloved and complicated, and central to the community than Kingsessing Rec,” Gauthier said. “Even with the pool temporarily closed, even though there’s been scaffolding around here for a while, you would be pressed to find a more active and vibrant public space.”

Rebuild Philadelphia leader Kira Strong said this facility will be transformed with all the work that is going to be done.

“You’re going to see a brand new façade, new windows, and entirely renovated interior, ADA accessibility, new bathrooms, new HVAC. It’s just gonna look and feel phenomenal, beautiful, it’s what you all deserve.”

Konie Crews is a neighborhood leader who says she’s pleased to see the changes, but she also scolded officials a bit.

“This is so exciting that it’s finally going to happen, it’s been six years, we were number one and now we’re number 60, but we’re going to be grateful and appreciate it, and we’re going to be back here in 12 months, not 18.”