More than 100 years after it opened in 1919, the Kingsessing Library is getting a major overhaul.

The building was one of 30 Philadelphia libraries built with funding from Andrew Carnegie. He donated more than $40 million to fund more than 1,600 library buildings around the country.

Kingsessing, which closed in October to start the rebuilding process, is the first library of 12 to receive upgrades as part of the city’s Rebuild program. The initiative seeks to make up for years of disinvestment by fixing up parks, libraries, and rec centers using money from the city’s beverage tax program.

Mayor Jim Kenney admitted the Kingessing project won’t be done until after he leaves office, but said he’ll be proud to be welcomed back for the ribbon cutting.