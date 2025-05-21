Philly’s zoning board may gain leverage to hold private developers more accountable

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia lawmakers have advanced legislation designed to hold accountable real estate developers who have promised to include affordable units in their residential projects.

The measure, introduced in January by City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, would give the Zoning Board of Adjustment more leverage when these developers request a variance — permission to deviate from the law — to build a structure with more density than the zoning code allows. This is typically done to keep unit costs low.

If the bill is passed by the full council, the ZBA would effectively have the power to turn down developers who refuse to make a legal commitment to the independent board, as well as the relevant registered community organization, that they will create the affordable units residents are expecting in exchange for supporting a denser project.

At the moment, these agreements are typically verbal and not codified in a proviso, leaving communities with no way of ensuring that a developer will follow through on including the affordable units they’ve promised.

“As we all know, unless it’s written down somewhere, many of these commitments don’t actually pan out. And this leads to mistrust in the zoning process and RCOs being understandably suspicious of large developments because they’ve been burned too many times,” said Gauthier during a Wednesday hearing held by City Council’s Rules Committee.

The bill is part of a broader legislative campaign aimed at expanding and protecting the city’s supply of affordable housing amid an ongoing crisis. The second phase of the effort, dubbed “Defying Displacement,” includes legislation designed to cut red tape for developers in the affordable housing space, while also holding them more accountable to residents seeking to mitigate the adverse effects of new residential developments, particularly in gentrifying neighborhoods.

Under the measure, the city’s Department of Planning and Development would be responsible for enforcing the provisos. The zoning board would also not be expected to negotiate these legal agreements. That would happen between the developer and the RCO.