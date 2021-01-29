City Council President Darrell Clarke’s first big legislative move of 2021 was to reup a push for more control over real estate development in the city. Introduced by Councilmember Brian O’Neill on behalf of Clarke, the resolution would authorize a council-led Zoning Code Review Commission.

The resolution was adopted in 2019 but the commission never formed so it needed to be reintroduced in order to move forward in the current council term.

Two years later, amid a pandemic that has sent the city’s economy into a tailspin and its budget into a hole, Clarke wants to get the commission formed with the goal of ultimately remaking the code that dictates city construction and development.

“There are significant concerns about gentrification, significant concerns with density,” said Clarke in 2019.

Councilmembers and their appointees would lead the proposed commission in a comprehensive review of the code, last reworked in 2012. The commission would hold public hearings and submit a report recommending code changes to City Council and the mayor.

The Zoning Board of Adjustments appears to be a main target of the legislation. The resolution argues that the overwhelming rate of variance approvals given by the board shows a disconnect between planning laws, enforcement and neighborhood desires. While the 2012 zoning code revision was intended to reduce the influence of the ZBA board and the number of variances approved, Clarke and others argue not much changed on that front. In 2017, the ZBA approved 92% of zoning variance cases heard, according to a 2018 City Planning Commission Report.

Even when zoning maps are updated, the ZBA board, largely appointed by the mayor, still has the power to override them and frequently does.