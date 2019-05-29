To acquire vacant or publicly owned property, farmers can go through the Philadelphia Land Bank, an initiative whose slow process has caused frustration among prospective landowners.

“It’s not designed to do what it’s supposed to do,” said volunteer Amy Gottsegen. “There are not pathways, like, for independent gardeners and communities to get land through it.”

Organizers have tried to discuss the garden with Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, inviting her to events and cleanup days at the space.

“I don’t think anybody’s been able to talk to her face-to-face,” Patrick said. Quiñones-Sánchez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since learning about the purchase, the garden’s organizers have been in contact with JBA LLC.

“We want this land to stay a green space and not have a house on it,” said Gottsegen.

‘The Little farm’

César Andreu Iglesias isn’t the only garden struggling to survive. Real estate development is a growing threat to Philadelphia’s community gardens. Of the city’s estimated 470 urban farms, about half are established on abandoned land.

Last spring, a community garden known as La Finquita — which translates to “little farm” — closed its doors. It had given Kensington thousands of pounds of fresh produce. It bloomed for almost 30 years.

Real estate development and a legal settlement changed that. Now, the stretch of land on Fifth and Master belongs to Mayrone LLC, a developer.

But around the corner, a new, smaller garden has sprouted: Garden Esquina.

Jess Noon, a former volunteer for La Finquita, organized build days and potlucks in preparation for Garden Esquina. Additionally, Noon helped establish Olde and South Kensington Green Space — a nonprofit aimed at preventing garden closures in the area. The organization helps residents to form “stewardship groups,” that make it more difficult for developers to snatch the land.

“We’re trying to help gardens and green spaces that are existing to be preserved,” Noon said.