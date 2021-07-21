A one-stop shop aims to connect Philly job-seekers, employers, and social services

A new digital platform has been launched in Philly to bring together those offering jobs and those seeking them.

PropelPHL is being billed as a first-of-its-kind site that joins together job-seekers, business owners, and workforce training programs, said Kathryn Epps Roberson of website sponsor Hire! Philly.

The goal, Epps Roberson said, is to match people with businesses that have immediate hiring needs.

“Our core focus right now is a mass effort to match current job-seekers, particularly those who have been displaced due to the COVID, with job opportunities in real-time … and we’re doing that through proprietary technology,” Epps Roberson said.