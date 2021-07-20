Promised jobs, North Philly community backs Beury redevelopment on N. Broad

North Philadelphia real estate developer SHIFT Capital and a coalition of area community groups signed a community benefits agreement promising construction jobs and affordable housing in exchange for support of an apartment complex to rise next to the Beury Building on North Broad Street.

The coalition, Broad-Germantown-Erie Collaborative, got its start in 2019, with a goal to promote economic opportunities for residents and local businesses.

“With SHIFT and BGEC working together to bring resources to the residents who live around the Beury Building, we can make a difference,” said Cynthia Barnes, leader of the registered community organization Nicetown-Tioga Improvement Team, one of the coalition members.

SHIFT Capital’s promise to provide $150,000 for job training for local residents feels especially significant to Barnes, a longtime area resident.

“I’m excited because this means you’re giving people an opportunity for a career, not just one job,” she said.