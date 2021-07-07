Knockout: Philly design board approves plan for housing at Blue Horizon boxing site

Philadelphia’s design review board voted on Tuesday to advance a plan to replace North Broad Street’s famed former Blue Horizon boxing arena with a 13-story apartment tower, while preserving several historic mansions at the site.

During a virtual hearing, Blue Horizon owner and developer Orens Brothers Real Estate presented the city’s Civic Design Review with a plan to bring 14,000 square feet of retail space and 208 units of housing to the historic North Philadelphia commercial corridor.

On the 1300 block of North Broad near Thompson Street, the Blue Horizon complex comprises three 19th-century brownstones originally built as lavish residences but later combined and converted into a Moose Lodge and, in the 1960s, a boxing ring. The arena, situated behind the mansions, would go on to become a storied location for fights — regarded highly internationally and used as a location for a “Rocky” sequel. But in 2010, the 1,200-seat venue closed over financial difficulties.

Over the last decade since, preservationists have sought to save the iconic boxing ring even as the surrounding blocks transformed. But while the current project preserves more of the Blue Horizon complex than past proposals, it would spell the end of the arena itself.