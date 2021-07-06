Community members on Monday picketed the demolition of the historic Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament church in West Philadelphia by charter school operator Boys Latin, which purchased the site in 2015.

The Romanesque-style Catholic church, near 63rd and Callowhill streets, dates back to 1887 and was designed by Philadelphia architect Frank Rushmore Watson. The complex was closed by the archdiocese in 2014 over maintenance costs and sold to the charter school the next year, which established a middle school in a former Catholic school adjacent to the church.

The church building itself was left vacant, but later targeted for historic certification by preservationists in 2019. Although members of the city’s historic commission found the building was significant, the certification was denied due to opposition from Boys Latin, which claimed historic status would make the building more costly to renovate.

Chris Daniels, a local teacher who advocated for preservation, said he was shocked to see demolition notices posted on the school in early June, given that the school had expressed its interest in restoring the church building.