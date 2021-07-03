35,000 Philly residents have applied for rent relief as spending deadlines loom

The City of Philadelphia is racing against the clock to disperse state and federal money for it’s fourth phase of rental assistance before the deadlines.

Philadelphia has to use 65% of nearly $57 million — equaling about $37 million — of federal funds coming from the state by the end of the month or else the money has to be returned.

As of Friday, the city had spent $34 million, three months into the program’s opening. Funds only began reaching applicants’ households a few weeks ago.

Greg Heller, senior vice president at Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, said he’s confident the city will reach that benchmark since it is on track to disperse about six to seven million dollars per week.

“At the pace we’re going, we should be through 65% of the state money by the end of week,” he said.

Both landlords and housing advocates agree that the latest phase is running more smoothly than three previous iterations, yet room for improvement remains.

“The program is just now getting up and running in terms of issuing payments,” said Rachel Garland, managing attorney of the housing unit at Community Legal Services, a legal aid nonprofit. “It’s been a slow process, and Philadelphia has definitely moved faster than many other places around the country, but when you’re a tenant waiting for money, two months can feel like a very long time.”

In many cases, people can’t see how far along they are in the process, leaving some in limbo.

“A lot of applications are rolling in but the approvals are taking longer than expected which puts landlords in a tight predicament given that they aren’t receiving funds and they still haven’t received payment from the tenants,” Andre Del Valle, director of government affairs at the Pennsylvania Apartment Association, said.

Del Valle said he hopes Heller is right about the city’s capacity to spend down the aid money. He said he doesn’t want to see the city lose needed resources for housing like the state did when it didn’t meet a spending deadline and money earmarked for rental assistance went to the Department of Corrections.

“We don’t want to leave any dollars left at the table because it’s going to hurt both the landlords and tenants, leading to housing instability,” he said.

Philadelphia housing officials have reviewed about one-third of the over 35,000 total applications for the latest phase of relief and approved 16%.

The ideal timeline for the process is 45 days, according to a city spokesperson. It tends to take longer because only about 38% of submitted applications are complete and it takes time to gather all the needed information.