Housing activists sue PHA to keep families living in abandoned Philly properties

Housing activists from the Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign are suing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Philadelphia Housing Authority for trying to remove families from abandoned Philadelphia properties.

“The City of Philadelphia has had no place for them to go,” Cheri Honkala, director and co-founder of the campaign, said. “We want all of the abandoned properties that the families are in, and we want to see housing as a human right in our lifetime here in Philadelphia and then potentially the rest of the country.”

The group, which hosted a press conference Tuesday outside the U.S. Courthouse at Sixth and Market streets, said it is housing more than 30 families throughout the city.

Honkala, a well-known housing activist who has moved families into abandoned Philly properties for more than 30 years, told Billy Penn that most of the people housed by the group are single mothers with children. She said the group does not house people who use drugs.

Philadelphia has thousands of empty houses scattered across the city while more than 47,000 residents remain on the waitlist for federally subsidized housing. PHA itself owns 350 uninhabited houses, according to the agency, which last year brokered a deal with another activist group to transfer 50 empty properties to a nonprofit that would house people who had been living in encampments.