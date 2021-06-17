Kensington encampments persist after a lawsuit, a canceled sweep, and protest

About 100 people experiencing homeless continue to live on a quarter-mile stretch of Kensington Avenue near McPherson Square and the Allegheny Avenue transit station even as the Kenney administration says they have left the area.

Some people were living in tents and makeshift structures, but most were sleeping on the sidewalk Wednesday morning along Kensington Avenue. At the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny, police officers mixed with a smaller number of unhoused people and protesters there to publicly oppose a planned city sweep of the encampments.

While the city canceled its action saying the encampments had voluntarily disbanded, the activists said they came out anyway to make sure there wasn’t any brutality.

“There has to be resistance to the constant harassment of people that are homeless in the city,” said Sterling Johnson, a housing activist.

Several people experiencing homelessness who did not want to be identified said they saw police officers throwing out tents and belongings over the past week. Unhoused people said they’ve been there for periods ranging from weeks to months.

Philadelphia now faces a lawsuit over the alleged actions and planned sweep. The suit, filed Tuesday by Stephanie Sena, anti-poverty fellow and professor at Villanova’s Charles Winter School of Law, Villanova law student Delaney Keefe, and attorney Michael Huff, alleges the city is violating unhoused people’s Fourth Amendment right to live without unreasonable searches and seizures. The lawsuit’s argument hinges on its allegation that the city doesn’t have enough beds for the unhoused and therefore, people who are displaced from the encampments have nowhere to go.

“If we are not going to make housing available for our neighbors who need us, then we cannot also criminalize them for living,” Sena said.

They hope the lawsuit pushes the city to create more permanent housing for people and affects change as part of a movement of lawsuits filed in courts across the country over the criminalization of encampments.

A spokesperson for Kenney administration said the city couldn’t comment on pending litigation but an Office of Homeless Services spokesperson said there are “many open beds” in both the homeless and drug addiction treatment systems. They declined to give a specific number or an estimate, saying it varies depending on the day. On Wednesday, OHS said the city has about 100 beds available throughout the shelter system.