Losing ‘Boner 4ever’ graffiti? Philly’s torn

Air Date: March 3, 2020
Listen 15:34
The Beury Building is famous for its signature graffiti. (INSTAGRAM / @AJROMBIE)

News that one of Philly’s most (in)famous pieces of graffiti — the words “Boner 4ever” tagged on an abandoned building at the corner of Broad and Erie — could be disappearing has caused a stir. Here’s the story behind the tag and why some are quick to call for preservation and others? Not so much.

Guest: Layla A. Jones, WHYY’s Billy Penn

