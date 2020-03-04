Losing ‘Boner 4ever’ graffiti? Philly’s torn

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

News that one of Philly’s most (in)famous pieces of graffiti — the words “Boner 4ever” tagged on an abandoned building at the corner of Broad and Erie — could be disappearing has caused a stir. Here’s the story behind the tag and why some are quick to call for preservation and others? Not so much.

Guest: Layla A. Jones, WHYY’s Billy Penn