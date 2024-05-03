From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Philadelphia librarian and international champion of open data and information accessibility has died.

Dr. William Noel, 58, was struck by a van while visiting Edinburgh, Scotland on April 10. He died from his injuries on Monday.

Noel, who grew up in England, was an authority on medieval manuscripts. But that only scratches the surface of his interests. He was a leading figure among institutional librarians to put massive amounts of information, imagery and data online, and make the knowledge available to the public for free.

He spent much of his career at the University of Pennsylvania Libraries, where he developed OPenn, an online portal that collected, digitized and made available collections from departments across the campus. Before that, Noel had been the longtime curator of rare books at Walters Art Museum in Baltimore. Most recently, in 2020, he became an associate librarian for Special Collections at Princeton University.