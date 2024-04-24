This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

When Princeton University decided to convert its Tiger Transit shuttle system to an all-electric fleet, it was during a challenging time for public transportation nationwide. It was midway into the COVID-19 pandemic and ridership was down across the board due to social distancing guidelines.

“People just weren’t using public transit,” said Charlie Tennyson, executive director for transportation and parking services at Princeton University. “But we knew we had faith that we’d come back from that.”

The university needed to meet its climate goal of net zero emissions by 2046, and officials wanted a robust service when riders started taking buses again.

It purchased 17 Xcelsior XE35 all-electric buses and built an operations base with vehicle chargers two miles from campus, along with the chargers on Princeton’s campus. The fleet went all-electric last fall. Tennyson said the university spent in the “millions of dollars” for the new system, which was 15–20% more than a new fleet of diesel buses.