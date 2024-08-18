How to watch this year’s Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, with delegates and officials descending on Chicago after a wild few weeks that saw the party switch out its nominee, upending what had already been an unprecedented campaign year.

With the departure of President Joe Biden from the campaign, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ swift ascension to the top of the ticket, Democrats have essentially rejiggered the general election fight against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump just months before the first votes.

The campaign redesign has also required changes in the platform that party officials will adopt before proceedings in Chicago, as well as physical reconfigurations of the signage and other materials in and around the convention hall, to reflect Democrats’ new ticket.

Here’s how to watch the action at the DNC:

When is the DNC?

The convention begins Monday and runs through Thursday, with televised speeches and floor activity happening each night in prime time. A complete schedule hasn’t been released, but Harris, running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama are all expected to speak during the week’s evening programming.

What channel is carrying the convention?

The DNC will livestream proceedings across more than a dozen platforms, including the convention website, YouTube and X. For the first time in convention history, organizers say, they will also host vertical streams across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to make the proceedings more accessible on mobile devices.

Convention officials say there will be English and Spanish versions, as well as American Sign Language interpretation and an audio description service.

A number of network and cable news outlets have announced special programming for the prime-time portions of the convention, when Harris and others will give speeches from the hall where delegates are convening.

Other media outlets, both local and national, will stream whatever is happening on the floor. The actual space itself is closed to the public, behind several layers of security accessible only to delegates, officials, volunteers and credential media.

The DNC has also credentialed social media influencers for this year’s convention, meaning that there may be a number of ways to see first-hand happenings across those accounts on various platforms, too.