Goodbye Thanksgiving stress, hello Christmas and Hanukkah: Where to celebrate the holidays in and around Philadelphia

The Thanksgiving dinner dishes are clean, the leftovers are packed in the fridge and the Thursday night football clock has run out. It is officially the holiday season. For anyone looking to dive headfirst into the spirit of the season, here is a list of festive activities in and around Philadelphia starting this weekend.

This weekend

Ensemble Arts’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Where: Miller Theater, 250 S Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa.

Community Menorah Lighting

: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. Where: Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa.

Kennett Square Holiday Light Parade

: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Where: Starts at the intersection of S. Broad Street and W. Cypress Street and ends at Mill Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

Santa’s Parade in Media

: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. Where: Starts and ends on State St., Media, Pa.

Upcoming

Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland

: Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Where: Starts at Delaware Ave. and ends at Huntingdon St., Philadelphia, Pa.

Philadelphia Ballet’s Nutcracker

: Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 29 Where: Philadelphia Ballet, 323 N. Broadway, Philadelphia, Pa.

A Twisted Christmas

: Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Where: Lincoln Mills, 4100 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa.

Ongoing

Christmas Underwater

: Now through Dec. 24 Where: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J.

Hanukkah Celebration at Sesame Place

: Sunday, Dec. 1 through Jan. 2 Where: Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, Pa.

Elmwood Park Zoo’s Wild Lights

: Now through Dec. 30 Where: Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, Pa.

