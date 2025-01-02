From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Rather than attending the Mummers Parade downtown, or nursing a hangover in bed, a few hundred people headed to Wissahickon Valley Park on New Year’s Day to hang out with goats.

The Philly Goat Project’s annual, hourlong walk brought 13 goats for an energetic hike along the trail on Forbidden Drive, overlooking Wissahickon Creek.

One of them was Bobito, a black and brown Nigerian goat with a white stripe. He was alternately pulling and being pulled by Goat Project volunteer Lisa Cooper and a few others.

“He loves to have fun and play with the other goats, and play with anyone that comes that will play with him,” she said, as Bobito steadily strode ahead.

Midway through the walk, a goat named Joy bleated plaintively a few times — not out of concern about the crowd of people around her, but because she’d momentarily lost sight of another goat.

“She’s trying to catch up to her sister, because they’re herd animals, and if she can’t see somebody, she gets anxious,” said Jay Tinkelman, another Philly Goat Project volunteer. “But they’re all really well-trained and gentle.”

Every 20 minutes, project staff with walkie-talkies paused the walk, and directed people who were holding the goats’ ropes to take a break and let another set of walkers grab the reins.

“If you haven’t had a turn with the goat of your dreams, go up to a goat and ask them to have a turn,” a staffer urged through a bullhorn.