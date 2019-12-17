Feed a goat, save a tree — or a whole yard’s worth

A few months ago, my family and I packed up our house in a Philadelphia neighborhood crowded with rowhouses and concrete as far as the eye can see and moved to a picturesque property about six miles away in East Germantown.

It’s a lot like having our own private park in the city. When I first saw it, I was in awe of the many vines climbing up and draping off the giant trees, but that quickly turned to concern as I realized this was probably not a good thing.

I asked Karen Flick, landscape manager at nearby Awbury Arboretum, to come visit, so I could get a better idea of what we were dealing with. Together, we walked the yard, a little over an acre, and looked over the several dozen trees.

“They’re also all older trees, from what I can see,” said Flick. She explained that most trees are measured by what is called diameter at breast height. Going by the looks of them, they’re are all about two feet and bigger, which is considered a heritage tree. It makes them very valuable for the environment and probably close to 100 years old or older.

We came up to one tree that appeared almost like a different plant altogether because of the vine that had grown on it.

“Most people looking at that would think the branches coming off it are actually the tree itself,” Flick said. “What we’re actually looking at is a hemlock tree, which is our state champion, and it’s covered in English ivy. And the English ivy has reached its stage of maturity, so it’s also covered in berries.”

A lot of the vines throughout the yard are also extremely old. As we walked up to another tree, at least three feet in diameter, Flick realized it was an oak covered all the way up just about to the tip of the branches in English ivy.

“It almost looks like a green sculpture,” Flick said.

I was surprised that the vine strangling the tree was English Ivy, but then learned that when it reaches maturity, the ivy actually changes form. This vine had basically developed a trunk form with branches coming off it, just like the tree, and it was able to reach maturity because it was on a stable structure.

But the tree is compromised, Flick said. “Now the English ivy will actually grow into the bark of the tree. It will weaken the tree. And really … it’s a hazardous tree at this point. It’s completely covered.”

When asked if it was too late to save the tree, Flick said, “I would never want to say that, but it is dangerous and something does need to be done about it.”

What exactly needed to be done here? The obvious answer to me was … goats. Enter Karen Krivit and the Philly Goat Project.