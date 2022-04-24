While rally attendees were gathering on Saturday, one Chester employee was standing at the City Hall parking lot entrance, across the street from the rally’s starting point. He yelled at an attendee, ​​”You don’t even live here!”

That comment was directed toward Echo Alford, 36, who said that she has lived within five miles of the incinerator her whole life.

“This is my community. I do care about this situation. I’m not an outside agitator,” Alford said. “This is people who live in this community who have the right to breathe fresh air and are being denied that right for profits for this city.”

One of the rally organizers, Mayfield, has been fighting against the incinerator for 30 years. She said it was important to gather community members after the authority’s decision, in order to show that residents will not be letting up.

“We are marching,” said Mayfield, “to show them, yeah, we’re still on the battlefield. We’re not going away. We’re not scared. You can’t intimidate us. You can’t frighten us. You can’t bully us. We’re still here.”

She added that she is grateful that the new Covanta contract has more flexibility than ever before.

Jim Mclaughlin, chair of the Delaware County Solid Waste Authority, said it’s the first time in the “history of the authority,” that “we now have the flexibility to determine how much waste from the county is being sent to Covanta, to the incinerator or to a landfill, wherever we’re able to find essentially the best deal for the county.”

In previous contracts, the DCSWA was required to deliver a minimum amount of waste, and if they didn’t meet that requirement, there was a fee paid to Covanta.

Moving forward, McLaughlin said the authority is looking toward using more environmentally- friendly waste management systems.

“We are looking, right now, at understanding the financial impacts, the operational impacts,” McLaughlin said.

Chantal Reyes, a senior at Swarthmore College in Delaware County, is a lead organizer with Campus Coalition Concerning Chester, the student arm of Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living. Reyes said this flexibility is like a “political window.”

“We should continue putting more pressure and continue doing what we’re doing, because we have the ability to stop them from continuing this contract,” Reyes said.

Rally organizers were handing flyers out to residents as they walked down Route 291.

Ruth Moten, who is running for state representative for the 159th district of Upper Chichester in Delaware County, said, if anything, she hopes that the rally will spread awareness about the impacts of the incinerator on residents’ health.

Moten has nodules on her lungs, which she said is caused by environmental pollution. Her daughter and her grandchildren moved out of the City of Chester after her grandchildren were suffering from ongoing ear infections.

Moten said she was glad to see folks gathering from all over the Philadelphia region for the rally.

“Who can really control where the airflow is going to be? The wind shifts. It goes in any direction. All of us are affected. And even if I did live far, far away, what affects one … I mean, come on, we all should care about it.”