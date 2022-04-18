Mayfield said the process was plagued with transparency issues.

“We’re not pleased with it. But one thing’s for sure, Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living is not going anywhere. We are going to not stop. We don’t view this as a setback — its justice delayed. And we will continue to demand what is humanly right, which is the right to breathe,” Mayfield said.

While Jim Warner, DCSWA’s interim chief executive officer, tipped his hand in February to WHYY News that the authority would be facing an uphill battle finding a new partner to take on the county’s waste, some were hopeful for change.

But, the county will remain a paying customer.

Warner did not respond to a request for comment on the latest vote approving the new contract.

Delco Councilmember Christine Reuther is no longer a voting member of the authority as she now serves as a liaison between the two bodies.

However, she said when she was a voting member briefly before transitioning to the new role, she realized that the previous leadership of the authority allowed the county’s waste management infrastructure to degrade.

“There simply isn’t the ability to move all the waste generated in the county through our transfer stations right now, nor is there the ability to put sufficient vehicles in place to transfer that waste,” Reuther said.

She believes that this contract is “different,” because unlike previous contracts, the county doesn’t get penalized for reducing the amount of trash it sends to the Covanta facility.

Reuther said it allows the county to balance the current limitations of its own authority in dire need of investments while also leaving the door open for a non-incineration option down the line.

“The big thing is that it’s not a long-term contract, and there’s no minimum delivery requirements. So, should the authority put itself in a position to reduce waste through recycling programs, or by diverting trash to some landfill or another landfill — it can do so and it doesn’t have any residual obligations to prevent it,” Reuther said.

She said that she appreciated the fact that some of the community members present at the meeting were acknowledging that the contract is an improvement over the previous predicament.

“I do believe that there’s an acknowledgement of the fact that that there’s been progress made, it’s not 100% of what they want. And it won’t be unless and until Covanta shuts down. That is a decision that is outside of the scope of either the Solid Waste Authority or County Council or anybody else that anybody but the DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] because it’s a private business,” Reuther said.