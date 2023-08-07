Although DATA invites all Delaware trainers, their main focus is to ensure that its members and high school athletic trainers have access to the resources they need.

“This training week is an opportunity for continuing education. We just want to ensure that our membership has access to all resources,” said Kathleen Kenny, DATA president. “Making sure we’re providing resources for our secondary schools, since the college athletic trainers tend to get a little bit more resources.”

The hands-on component, according to Kenny, distinguishes this program. It teaches trainers how to respond in emergency circumstances.

“Everything from emergency action plans, cervical spine injuries, opioid overdoses, active shooter scenarios, sudden cardiac arrest, and kind of the whole gamut of what we could potentially see,” she said. “And some things that we might not necessarily see on a normal basis, but just to give us a little bit more training on things that kind of have been more relevant recently, like active shooters and overdose situations.”

The training is also a chance to get together with other trainers throughout the state.

“I, myself, am a high school trainer. A lot of us, you know, we go into our season, we’re prepared. We prepare with our local EMT, we prepare with our coaches and our staff, but we’re not necessarily with other athletic trainers,” said Kenny, who works at Laurel High School. “It’s a good opportunity for us to team up and work on these skills.”

Among the 70 people at last week’s seminar was trainer Jeff Schneider, a senior lecturer in the University of Delaware’s athletic training education department. He was hoping to gather new material he could pass along to his students.

“For me, what I’m looking to get out of is just kind of making sure that, one, that I’m still proficient in my skills,” Schneider said. “Also, I want to make sure what I’m teaching to my current students is still appropriate. Or is there a new idea, a new technique that may be just being discussed in the literature or in emergency medicine that I could potentially implement into my coursework?”