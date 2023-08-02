With the initial funding in 2020 from the Kresge Foundation and Ascendium, DSU looked at their drop-outs with 90 credits or more, and decided to recruit those individuals back to the institution.

For DSU, the emphasis on retention and recruitment ended up having a higher impact.

“As of May, we probably had close to 60 students that ultimately came back,” Jeffries said. “They came to the university and have finished their bachelor’s degree with Delaware State and have now improved their social mobility and are gainfully employed.”

Hundreds of students remain in the program after the 60 graduates.

Those students are enrolled in DSU’s online or in-person eight-week accelerated courses, which Jeffries hopes will remove the obstacles that caused them to drop out in the first place.

“There was a barrier that prevented them from completing in the beginning. There was a reason why they left. They were traditional students and had to return home for a number of reasons,” she said. “[The program is] providing them with access and taking away the barrier of having to uproot and be able to still complete their program.”

With the first cohort of 60 students, the university has so far achieved success. It’s now working to share that knowledge and better assist other universities.

“As a network of schools, HBCUs must support each other with lessons learned and innovative strategies,” said DSU President Tony Allen. “Many HBCU students in the past have stopped out of college, yet consider themselves part of the HBCU community. Our goal is to help them get across the finish line and earn their degrees, so that they can increase their earning potential and advance in their careers.”