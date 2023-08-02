A new shot of federal money will speed up plans to revitalize Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood with affordable housing.

“This $50 million will rebuild this community with the urgency that it deserves and should have,” said Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary for the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. “$50 million that our secretary and the President and I want to invest in the people and in this community. We need to invest in people and in this economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”

The money could help the Wilmington Housing Authority complete the Riverside development project in less than 10 years, as opposed to its initial goal of 20 years.

“This award is going to allow us to accelerate the housing project we have planned,” said WHA’s executive director Ray Fitzgerald. “We’re going to be able to get the project done in less than 10 years, which is remarkable.”